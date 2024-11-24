LETTER: Aaron Ford offers advice

A Thursday article in the Review-Journal cites Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s vow to defend the rights of undocumented immigrants. Mr. Ford’s concern about the rights of these illegal aliens — including advice on how to respond to law enforcement officials when questioned — represents a huge conflict of interest as well as an abdication of his responsibilities as the chief law enforcement official in Nevada.

Undocumented residents are, by definition, in violation of U.S. law. Mr. Ford’s statements that his office will be a “bulwark” against efforts to hold these criminals accountable is pure woke nonsense and deserves to be remembered the next time this misguided individual is running for any public office.