LETTER: Aaron Ford offers tips to illegal immigrants

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office recently issued advice to residents, and in particular immigrants (Thursday Review-Journal). His office advised that it will be a “bulwark against any effort to impose unconstitutional mandates, override our systems of checks and balances or intrude on rights of any Nevada resident.”

That sounds well and good. But clearly Mr. Ford has decided he is the ultimate arbiter of what is unconstitutional and what is not. That’s scary.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I believe that most of what he advises immigrants to say or not say to officers is not outlandish. But it clearly may lead to misunderstandings and possibly further police actions.

My biggest criticism deals with his advice that, if you are arrested, try not to resist. From an officer’s perspective, that’s terrible advice. If it is a bad or illegal arrest, it’ll be decided in court, and the arrestee will have civil remedies to pursue.

My opinion is that Mr. Ford is clearly attempting to oppose Donald Trump’s mandate and is using his office for political purposes.