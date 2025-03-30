LETTER: Aaron Ford shouldn’t complain about eliminating the Department of Education

You can’t help but roll your eyes and throw up your arms with shock when these Nevada Democrat elected officials show their disgust with the potential elimination of the Department of Education. What are they mad about? What has the department done for our kids? Where are the results? Show me its value in terms of educating our youths. Oh … there is none.

Our kids are failing miserably. Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2026, states his concern about how “ripping away the very resources that help students to succeed” will negatively impact the education of our children. Succeed? Does Mr. Ford seriously believe our kids are succeeding? Really?

Everyone knows that, when you wish to fix a problem, you need to admit you have one. According to Mr. Ford, we are all set. Nothing to see here. Let’s move along. Unbelievable.