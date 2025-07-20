93°F
Letters

LETTER: Aaron Ford shows his disdain for law enforcement

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Curtis Williams Henderson
July 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford favors the unmasking of ICE agents (Thursday Review-Journal). Clearly, partisan politics is a higher priority to Mr. Ford than the safety of the brave men and women of ICE.

These are law-enforcement personnel doing the job they were hired to do. After putting their lives on the line, they go home — just like most workers — to their families and loved ones. The letter Mr. Ford signed urging Congress to pass legislation requiring them to unmask and wear ID badges is a farce. The only reason for wanting their identities to be public is to be able to harass intimidate them and their families while not on duty.

Thus Mr. Ford exposes his disdain for law enforcement. Shameful that he is Nevada’s attorney general.

