LETTER: Abbott wins

Bill Stott Henderson
April 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2022 - 9:59 am
AP Photo/Matt York, File
AP Photo/Matt York, File

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”

