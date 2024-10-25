LETTER: Abortion ads are getting tedious

Who isn’t getting nauseated with the saturation of political adds on virtually every television network? And it will get worse before it gets better after Nov. 5. Evidently the feeble minds of we Americans are such that if we see the same rhetoric more than 100 times a day we will began to believe it. But don’t let the truth get in the way.

The truth is: Abortion is alive and well in our nation, unlike the innocent lives affected. The truth is: More than 1 million abortions were performed in America last year (1,026,700), the most in more than a decade. The truth is: Human life begins long before a baby’s delivery day. The truth is: The more liberal the abortion law, the more the disregard for human life. The truth is: It’s much easier to terminate the life of an unborn child when you call it “protecting women’s reproductive rights.”

I guess we’d rather abort our own kids and keep the border open if we need any more.