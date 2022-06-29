LETTER: Abortion decision is Reid’s lasting legacy
With Harry Reid, Roe likely wouldn’t have been overturned.
If the left wants to find blame for the overturning of Roe, they need to look no further than Harry Reid’s overturning of Senate rules.
Supreme Court’s gun decision didn’t change Nevada law.
Reproductive rights are a woman’s right to determine the outcome of her existence.
This sounds suspiciously like Biden grasping at straws as he has nothing to show the public during his term.
Eli Segall continues to expose the dirty little secrets of the rich, famous, and powerful corporations.
As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.
It is time to ban the private sale of fireworks and let professionals handle them in safe areas for people to enjoy.
Victor Davis Hanson attempts to shift the focus.
Don’t buy the alarmist claims from environmentalists.
Guess which one Congress addressed?
Limiting comment at public meetings.