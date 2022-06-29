100°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Abortion decision is Reid’s lasting legacy

Joe Stockman Henderson
June 28, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Abortion rights demonstrators protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., o ...
Abortion rights demonstrators protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

If the left wants to find blame for the overturning of Roe, they need to look no further than Harry Reid’s overturning of Senate rules.

MOST READ
1
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
2
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
3
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
4
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
Summerlin mansion sells for $19M, one of most expensive ever
5
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
Highway officials identify I-11’s preferred Las Vegas route
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.