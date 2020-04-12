67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Abortion, guns and the coronavirus crisis

Norman Wright Las Vegas
April 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Victor Joecks’ April 5 column noting that abortion clinics remain open during the shutdown because “killing children pays well” makes no mention of how the gun industry is also making millions by selling guns. Nor does it describe what someone’s skull looks like after being shattered by a bullet.

Since the shutdown, calls to domestic violence hotlines have spiked. Add that problem to the fact that alcohol sales have increased 55 percent, combined with our access to guns also going unchecked, spells disaster for a wife, husband, child, neighbor or the police who must confront someone stuck at home, drinking alcohol and waiving a gun.

It is time for Mr. Joecks to stop promoting his one-sided agenda during this COVID-19 pandemic.

MOST READ
1
Thunderbirds soar above Las Vegas Valley to honor those battling pandemic
Thunderbirds soar above Las Vegas Valley to honor those battling pandemic
2
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
3
Las Vegas area Instacart workers report tip-baiting
Las Vegas area Instacart workers report tip-baiting
4
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
5
Clark County reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, state total hits 112
Clark County reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, state total hits 112
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST