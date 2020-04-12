LETTER: Abortion, guns and the coronavirus crisis

Victor Joecks’ April 5 column noting that abortion clinics remain open during the shutdown because “killing children pays well” makes no mention of how the gun industry is also making millions by selling guns. Nor does it describe what someone’s skull looks like after being shattered by a bullet.

Since the shutdown, calls to domestic violence hotlines have spiked. Add that problem to the fact that alcohol sales have increased 55 percent, combined with our access to guns also going unchecked, spells disaster for a wife, husband, child, neighbor or the police who must confront someone stuck at home, drinking alcohol and waiving a gun.

It is time for Mr. Joecks to stop promoting his one-sided agenda during this COVID-19 pandemic.