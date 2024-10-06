LETTER: Abortion on the Nevada ballot in November

While it should come as no surprise to anyone who reads the Review Journal, your unequivocal editorial rejection of a woman’s personal freedom is a shameful and glaring example of your being beholden to the radical wing of the Republican Party. Your disrespectful suggestion that a woman’s right to abortion is sufficiently codified in Nevada law is disingenuous at best.

Even when “performed by a licensed physician within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy,” the provisions of Nevada Revised Statute 442.250 won’t be worth the paper they’re written on should the Nevada GOP gain control of the governor’s mansion and/or have a veto-proof majority in the Legislature. Twenty minutes into either of these scenarios a woman’s abortion options will be history.

The only way to keep a repressive GOP out of a woman’s reproductive decisions is to approve Question 6 on Nov. 5.