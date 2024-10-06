88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Abortion on the Nevada ballot in November

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTERS: School district has a budget shortfall
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada on the verge of one-party rule
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturda ...
LETTER: Kamala and the border
Jon Sias Henderson
October 5, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

While it should come as no surprise to anyone who reads the Review Journal, your unequivocal editorial rejection of a woman’s personal freedom is a shameful and glaring example of your being beholden to the radical wing of the Republican Party. Your disrespectful suggestion that a woman’s right to abortion is sufficiently codified in Nevada law is disingenuous at best.

Even when “performed by a licensed physician within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy,” the provisions of Nevada Revised Statute 442.250 won’t be worth the paper they’re written on should the Nevada GOP gain control of the governor’s mansion and/or have a veto-proof majority in the Legislature. Twenty minutes into either of these scenarios a woman’s abortion options will be history.

The only way to keep a repressive GOP out of a woman’s reproductive decisions is to approve Question 6 on Nov. 5.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Power to the people!
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Ranked-choice voting would be a boon to Nevada.

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

MORE STORIES