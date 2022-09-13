LETTER: Abortion shouldn’t be a federal issue

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, May 3, 2022 in Washington, following news report by Politico that a draft opinion suggests the justices could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

I’ve notice the ads on TV attacking Adam Laxalt and April Becker. Both ads use abortion as their vehicle to attack. They claim that both Laxalt and Becker are against abortion without exception.

Well, Laxalt is running for Senate and Becker is running for Congress. The Supreme Court ruled that states are responsible for abortion law. The House and Senate make federal law. If elected, neither will have influence on any state laws. At the very least, these commercials are disingenuous.

Then again, if you make your decision on who to vote for from a TV commercial you get what you deserve.