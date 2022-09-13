82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Abortion shouldn’t be a federal issue

Dan Carr Las Vegas
September 12, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, May 3, 2022 in Washington, following n ...
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, May 3, 2022 in Washington, following news report by Politico that a draft opinion suggests the justices could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

I’ve notice the ads on TV attacking Adam Laxalt and April Becker. Both ads use abortion as their vehicle to attack. They claim that both Laxalt and Becker are against abortion without exception.

Well, Laxalt is running for Senate and Becker is running for Congress. The Supreme Court ruled that states are responsible for abortion law. The House and Senate make federal law. If elected, neither will have influence on any state laws. At the very least, these commercials are disingenuous.

Then again, if you make your decision on who to vote for from a TV commercial you get what you deserve.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
CARTOONS: Republicans may finally be starting to get it
2
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
Nellis commander arrested on suspicion of child abuse, lewdness
3
2 shot in Summerlin neighborhood
2 shot in Summerlin neighborhood
4
Criminal complaint accuses Robert Telles of ‘lying in wait’ for reporter
Criminal complaint accuses Robert Telles of ‘lying in wait’ for reporter
5
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeff German working in the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in 2018. (Photo by Harrison Keely/L ...
LETTER: Let Jeff German serve as an example
Anthony Fox Las Vegas

The work of Jeff German was among the finest local investigative journalism that I have ever seen.

The murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an ...
LETTER: Reporter was a rare breed
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

Jeff German was a hero and an ace investigative journalist.