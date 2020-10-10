LETTER: Abortion the key to population control

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Without abortion being easily available to all humanity at little or no cost, the human population will continue to grow until civilization collapses. And the collapse will occur in the near future. Humanity has a choice — abortion which destroys fetuses or the deaths of billions of living, breathing human beings.

According to the latest U.N. numbers, the human population will grow by about 40 percent between now and 2100 and will reach10.9 billion. In 1950 the population was 2.5 billion. The Earth cannot and will not supply the resources necessary to support a population of 10.9 billion.