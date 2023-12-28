LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Abortion appears to be a huge topic for the next election. What some people don’t understand is that the U.S. Supreme Court did not ban abortion; the justices just left the matter up to the people of each state. There are people who have a strong opinion on this subject, and they include those from both political parties and from all ethnic and religious groups.

Every state should put the issue on the ballot in the next election with various options. This would decide the matter in each state, and women would be free to travel to a state that fits their beliefs.