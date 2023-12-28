47°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Abortion will be a big issue in November

Dale Brouker Las Vegas
December 27, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Abortion appears to be a huge topic for the next election. What some people don’t understand is that the U.S. Supreme Court did not ban abortion; the justices just left the matter up to the people of each state. There are people who have a strong opinion on this subject, and they include those from both political parties and from all ethnic and religious groups.

Every state should put the issue on the ballot in the next election with various options. This would decide the matter in each state, and women would be free to travel to a state that fits their beliefs.

MOST READ
1
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
2
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
3
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
4
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
CARTOONS: Why Santa couldn’t deliver presents this year
5
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Gun sales rise in Israel
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

No one should huddle in fear, unarmed, waiting to be slaughtered.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
LETTER: Let’s put the Biden economy in context
Tim Cox Henderson

I’m writing to address claims that attribute inflation and economic challenges solely to Bidenomics. It’s crucial to consider the broader context.

A copy of the U.S. Constitution. (Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)
LETTER: Trump has only himself to blame
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Donald Trump was thrown off the ballot in Colorado because of his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and for no other reasons.

More stories
Former Raiders defender named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Former Raiders defender named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders upset Chiefs on Christmas Day
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders upset Chiefs on Christmas Day
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left
PHOTOS: Tommy Smothers in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Tommy Smothers in Las Vegas
Man charged in fatal stolen-car shooting acted in self-defense, attorney says
Man charged in fatal stolen-car shooting acted in self-defense, attorney says
Golden Knights get goaltender back for game against Ducks
Golden Knights get goaltender back for game against Ducks