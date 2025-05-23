86°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Letters

LETTER: About that Biden economy …

Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: It’s all about Donald Trump
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Basketball player gets sweetheart deal
John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman
Bill Tarasen Las Vegas
May 22, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Saturday letter, Darryl Cornelius has made many assertions about the economy that need to be addressed.

If Mr. Cornelius would look deeper, he would discover that GDP gross numbers are adjusted to reflect changes in imports. Without that adjustment actual GDP last quarter grew by about 0.1 percent.

To what “solid” growth under former President Joe Biden does Mr. Cornelius refer to? That which for four years had a negative increase in full-time employment? And the Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps lowering the numbers of people actually employed. So the Biden administration lied first to appease the village idiots and then multiple times lowered the numbers in a late-night Friday news release.

Under Mr. Biden, we actually had two recessions. Of course they were not reported as such. But take some time and review the data. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is a recession.

Finally, Fed chief Jerome Powell was exceedingly accommodating during Mr. Biden’s term, keeping interest rates low except when he could no long keep up the lie that there was no inflation and he increased M2 money supply rapidly. That, along with record spending, resulted in the inflation to which we were subjected.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Teacher pay and accountability
Len Marciano North Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo wants public school and charter school teachers to get pay raises. But where is the accompanying accountability?

John Fetterman. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
LETTER: The claws are out for John Fetterman
T. Mayer Las Vegas

I find the recent intra-party attacks on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just another example of the how hypocritical his party of record is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Double taxation on Social Security
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate income tax on Social Security benefits is overdue. And it is totally equitable.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A victim of NV Energy
Lynn Forkos Las Vegas

Many of us have been overcharged for more than two decades and are seniors. I hope that, by the time this is rectified, we haven’t expired.

MORE STORIES