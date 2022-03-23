LETTER: About that Hunter Biden laptop story …

The New York Times does an about-face on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

After 18 months and a critical presidential election later, The New York Times finally admits that the Hunter Biden laptop story was accurate and not Russian misinformation, as it then claimed. If I were a subscriber, I’d cancel immediately.

Many Americans still believe automatically what they read in the “newspaper.” Accordingly, those publications should restrict opinions to the editorial page and report only facts on the front page. Misinformation is dangerous, no matter who it may favor.