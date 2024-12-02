45°F
Letters

LETTER: About that Trump mandate

Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Polish pride
The Pentagon in Washington. (AP file photo)
LETTER: Defense Department audit would reveal too much
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, ...
LETTER: Yes, Biden made the country better off economically
Bill Rippey Las Vegas
December 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes. In 2020, Joe Biden beat Mr. Trump by 7 million votes. Now, in 2024, Mr. Trump wins by fewer than 3 million votes out of 150 million and that is called a landslide and a mandate.

It just shows that the country is still split and will not change until the far right and far left are not allowed to control the will of the majority that is closer to the middle.

LETTER: Polish pride
George Krupiarz Las Vegas

Chopin is more than a “European.”

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
LETTER: An autopsy on the defeat of Question 3
Joe Stockman Henderson

The 2024 election showed that Nevada voters are smart and loudly said that the system is working like it should.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file
LETTER: Trump gets pushback his deportation plan
Dorri Siler North Las Vegas

People need to let the new administration fix what the outgoing administration wrecked. People who say things are good are only kidding themselves.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
LETTER: The climate summit charade
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s about the money, always was since the days of Al Gore’s climate hysteria, and still is.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: The danger of Donald Trump and Republicans
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

In order to get on Medicaid, we will have to sell our house, spend our savings and sell one car just to prove we’re broke. And then Medicaid gets to negotiate the price.

