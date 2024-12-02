LETTER: About that Trump mandate

In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes. In 2020, Joe Biden beat Mr. Trump by 7 million votes. Now, in 2024, Mr. Trump wins by fewer than 3 million votes out of 150 million and that is called a landslide and a mandate.

It just shows that the country is still split and will not change until the far right and far left are not allowed to control the will of the majority that is closer to the middle.