Letters

LETTER: About those high vehicle registration fees

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Robert E. James Las Vegas
April 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

So letter writer David Lyons doesn’t blame scofflaws who elect to forego registering their vehicles in Nevada because of the cost of emissions testing and the associated fees incurred during the registration process (Friday Review-Journal).

First of all, 34 out of 50 states require some or all vehicles to undergo emissions testing. In some of these states, only certain types of vehicles are subjected to testing. In other states, only vehicles in metropolitan areas are effected.

As far as the additional fees that Nevada collects during the registration process, the primary reason they are included is because Nevada does not have an individual income tax, which 41 other states collect. I am also sure that transplants still driving with their previous state license plates are claiming Nevada residency to avoid paying taxes in the state in which the vehicle is registered. And if you happen to drive an electric vehicle, you are also not paying gasoline tax, which is used to build and maintain our roadways.

Mr. Lyons also cites the high cost of insurance. My concern: If the scofflaws don’t register their vehicles, why would they bother purchasing insurance because the state of Nevada cannot verify coverage for out-of-state vehicles.

