Letters

LETTER: About those ‘illegal’ orders …

LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg
LETTER: Politicians get off easy in COVID takings case
LETTER: Too close to residential
LETTER: Trump can’t go soft on Russia
Randy Kornfield Henderson
December 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Who gets to decide if an order is illegal? Is it the general who issues a command-level order and policy? Is it the second lieutenant who commands a platoon-level set of orders? How about a sergeant addressing his squad? Or is it left to the E-1 who doesn’t like being told what to do?

In the aftermath of the 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam, only one person, 2nd Lt. William Calley, was convicted at court martial, later overturned. More than 100 soldiers took part in that event. Where does the responsibility lay?

LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg
Anahit Baghshetsyan Las Vegas The writer is a policy analyst for Nevada Policy, a Las Vegas think tank.

Let the film studios fund their own endeavors.

LETTER: Too close to residential
James Thomson Las Vegas

Battery energy storage system plan poses a threat to northwest Las Vegas.

LETTER: Donald Trump’s histrionics
Peter McMurran Henderson

Are retired military and government personnel who criticize this administration now considered “seditionists”?

LETTER: Las Vegas and Oakland sports teams
Al Lasso Las Vegas

We’ve already been burned once. I hope this Oakland team doesn’t turn out to be a bait and switch scheme.

LETTER: Universal mail ballot an invitation to fraud
David Lyons Las Vegas

Monday’s Review-Journal headline about the pending Supreme Court case on mail-in voting should be a call to action for all Nevadans and American citizens throughout the country.

LETTER: A story about grade inflation
E. Dennis Hinde Las Vegas

Mike Obstgarten’s “Academic fraud: Grade inflation is a scourge that must be eradicated” reminded me of a midterm grade I received my first semester in college.

