LETTER: About Trump, Russia and the economy

A couple of things caught my eye in the Wednesday Review-Journal.

First, the story headlined “EU imports of Russian gas should cease by end of ‘27.” Now who was it who warned the Germans in 2018 not to become too chummy with Russia and not to become dependent on natural gas imports from there? Hint: His name starts with “Donald” and ends with “Trump.”

Second, the letter to the editor “Now hiring,” which asks, perhaps rhetorically, if unemployment is low and we are deporting people, where are the potential new employees for our expanding economy going to come from? The answer is that there are an estimated 7 million men aged from their mid-20s to their mid-50s who are voluntarily unemployed and not looking for work (so they don’t show up in statistics as unemployed). This is unprecedented, as the norm has always been that men in their prime either had to work or at least try to be employed.