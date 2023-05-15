78°F
Letters

LETTER: Abraham Lincoln didn’t win a majority of the popular vote

Bob Baker Las Vegas
May 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo ...
FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Before we all forget, President Abraham Lincoln won the Electoral College with less than 40 percent of the popular vote in the 1860 presidential election, He then turned out to be the right person at the right time and also — before we forget — one of our greatest presidents. So I am — and I hope a lot of other people will be also — for keeping the Electoral College just the way our Founding Fathers put it in place.

