Letters

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it

John Neiman Las Vegas
November 14, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Your recent Nov. 10 editorial, “Doomsday rhetoric over premium costs are overblown,” references a Cato Institute study pointing out that households with incomes as high as $600,000 are eligible to receive ACA subsidies in some locations, and that those most in need will see only small increases without the subsidies extension. The Cato Institute seems to have cherry picked its data to prove the the ACA premium costs without the expanded subsidies are overblown.

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars. So it seems that Cato didn’t consider those in the middle-income levels who might be affected.

Yes, we need to look at improving our nation’s health care system so it isn’t a windfall for the insurance companies and provides comprehensive affordable care. It would be great if someone would put together a detailed study that compared all the options such as ACA versus Medicare-for-all, or a medical system used by other industrialized nations. Let’s put all the options on the table. I an pleased with my Medicare coverage that I have had for more than 10 years.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

LETTER: Hey California, Nevada is open for business
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

Sure, companies moving from California to Nevada is a win-win for the companies and Nevada. But what about the employees?

LETTER: Film tax subsidies and other Nevada handouts
Linda Wallers Las Vegas

Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks calls Nevada’s film tax credits “for suckers.” Maybe so, but if that’s true, there are a lot of other suckers sitting at the same table.

LETTER: NYC mayoral election signals trouble
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

History teaches us that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations is about 200 years. So with our republic now going on about 250 years, perhaps there is reason for concern that we may be overdue for the end.

LETTER: So Aaron Ford wants to be governor?
Dennis Shinn Las Vegas

So Attorney General Aaron Ford wants to be our next governor. What has he accomplished as our attorney general?

