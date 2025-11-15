LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it

Your recent Nov. 10 editorial, “Doomsday rhetoric over premium costs are overblown,” references a Cato Institute study pointing out that households with incomes as high as $600,000 are eligible to receive ACA subsidies in some locations, and that those most in need will see only small increases without the subsidies extension. The Cato Institute seems to have cherry picked its data to prove the the ACA premium costs without the expanded subsidies are overblown.

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars. So it seems that Cato didn’t consider those in the middle-income levels who might be affected.

Yes, we need to look at improving our nation’s health care system so it isn’t a windfall for the insurance companies and provides comprehensive affordable care. It would be great if someone would put together a detailed study that compared all the options such as ACA versus Medicare-for-all, or a medical system used by other industrialized nations. Let’s put all the options on the table. I an pleased with my Medicare coverage that I have had for more than 10 years.