LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden

The slump in visitors to Las Vegas, and the economic pain, isn’t a mystery. It’s the direct result of the economy we now have. And it’s the economy many of you voted for. Donald Trump promised exactly what he would do, and now he’s delivering. Why act surprised?

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left office, America had the strongest economy in 20 years, praised by economists around the world. They handed over a thriving economy to Mr. Trump, and voters — including in Vegas — chose to roll the dice on him. Now, instead of facing the truth, people are pointing fingers — at businesses, at tourists, at anything but the real cause. But the real blame is simple: Just look at the inflation, the downturn and the person voters put in charge of our economy.