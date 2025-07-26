LETTER: Act or get off the pot

I appreciate the Review-Journal’s efforts to keep the people of this great city informed on the latest water studies, but enough is enough. As citizens of the area, we all see Las Vegas’ urban sprawl, new commercial and residential construction and annual population growth. It’s now time for some data-driven, objective-based plans and strategies on how this is addressed.

Based on the data shared through various media, Nevada’s allocation of the Colorado is somewhere between 4 and 5 percent, with the largest allocation going to California. It’s time for the dated criteria used to establish allocations to be re-baselined, identifying all subsets of water use demographics, population growth and commercialization. A status-quo approach will not yield the results necessary to address this extremely, high-level issue. California has a minuscule number of desalination plants operational.

I believe the people of Nevada and Las Vegas deserve a well-founded, data-based, strategic water plan rather than the current regurgitation of pending doom.