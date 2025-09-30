74°F
Letters

LETTER: Activist judge shouldn’t be on the bench

(Getty Images)
Joe Howard Henderson
September 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline should fire Judge Erika Ballou, not suspend her (Sept. 22 Review-Journal). The Nevada Bar Association should also disbar her attorney, Tom Pitaro, who stated a judge considers “what is before you, and you are supposed to rule on that.” These charlatans must never darken a courtroom again.

Judges rule on facts then form their decision based on the U.S. Constitution, the state’s constitution, plus all state and local laws. Then the judge consults sentencing guidelines before imposing sensible penalties that hold up under appeal. No decent judge wings it.

They do not judge with activist zealotry like Ms. Ballou. Her feelings matter not one tiny bit. Her “lived experience” blather means nothing. Her own words prove she remains unfit for any government job.

The commission should seize the opportunity to nip judicial activism in the bud throughout the state. The commission is on notice because they and the public both know judicial activism pollutes our legal system.

Ferret out every last one of them and send them all to the unemployment line.

