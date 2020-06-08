LETTER: Acts of kindness in a world gone wild
At times, it seems as if our world may be spinning out of control — illness, anger, disrespect. But instead of giving in to the darkness, remind yourself of the beauty in this world. Do small things such as giving a hand to those in need, listening to someone who needs a friend or shoulder or offering to donate time or something you can give to enrich your community. It could be as easy as appreciating a local park.
Let us aim to put simple things with good intention back into the world. I am no angel, but I, too, will be a better person in a more optimistic place by doing the same. If we polish tarnished silver, no matter its hardship, that silver will shine brilliantly.
I create and donate scarves because it reminds people of someone having their arms around them, someone to care. There was a time I needed that, too. My face and name are not important, but the simple intention of raising my fellow neighbor makes me smile. I hope it makes them smile, too.