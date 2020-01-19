LETTER: Addressing illegal immigration

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

As I read the Review-Journal front page last week about the about the teachers’ union pursuit of a tax increase, I ask myself why this union refuses to address the real problem. I believe it’s called illegal immigrants.

I know many local teachers who complain constantly about the negative impact this issue has on their ability to teach our kids. How many more tax dollars do we, the American citizens, have to spend before Congress addresses this issue?