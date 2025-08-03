LETTER: Addressing the Las Vegas tourism drop

After digesting the latest local gloom and doom slant on declines in tourism and gambling revenues in Las Vegas, it’s time for a sense check. There are a lot of factors in play, but only so many are locally controllable.

Let’s face it, consumer confidence and concerns about economic stability remain high. Add a dash of political tariffs, a pinch of media-promoted price gouging by the casinos and Strip establishments, a scoop of the overly self-confident attitude of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority after being spoiled by years of a tourism boom driving complacency, and you have the makings of a recipe for continued failure.

The time is upon us for those in positions of authority in the local governments and the agencies whose mission is to market this great tourist attraction to wake up and develop and deploy their strategy for improving the future of this awesome city. Start working more intensely with the owners of local establishments to re-develop this city’s history of marketing great deals for visitors — such as promoting through social media the 99 cent shrimp cocktails of old. This will add that necessary spark back to this town’s legacy.

Las Vegas can make those visiting feel special and treated like family, and the power of that message will help turn these local trends around. It’s time to get serious and get back to work, keeping this town among the top tourist attractions of the world.