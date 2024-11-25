49°F
Letters

LETTER: Advice for Nevada’s congressional Democrats

November 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

First, congratulations to our Nevada congressional delegation for squeaking by on their re-elections.

Recently, I saw a map showing how each U.S. county voted, red or blue. One state had every county in it going red. Nevada had one county that stayed blue. Guess which one.

A man once said, “The times, they are a changing.” So maybe the Democrats in our delegation might consider not voting 98 percent of the time with the Democrats. Just an observation.

