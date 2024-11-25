LETTER: Advice for Nevada’s congressional Democrats

Maybe the Democrats in our delegation might consider not voting 98 percent of the time with the Democrats. Just an observation.

First, congratulations to our Nevada congressional delegation for squeaking by on their re-elections.

Recently, I saw a map showing how each U.S. county voted, red or blue. One state had every county in it going red. Nevada had one county that stayed blue. Guess which one.

A man once said, “The times, they are a changing.” So maybe the Democrats in our delegation might consider not voting 98 percent of the time with the Democrats. Just an observation.