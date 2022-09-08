LETTER: Advice on how to vote in November

FILE - Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

We are about two months before the November election. Television has heavy play of campaign ads. Many are negative ads about the other party. So, you ask, are they true? I suggest you do your own research and use several websites to get the truth.

Then you ask yourself: Am I better off now than two years ago? How much money did you spend on gasoline alone? Did you get to buy your groceries, did you have baby formula for your child? How did inflation affect you? If you were a politician, would you have voted for all the spending President Joe Biden signed?

Would you have allowed 2 million illegals to enter our country? How is the crime situation in your city? The answers to these questions will tell you for whom to vote.