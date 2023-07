Do they want to get in college because of their skin color?

FILE - Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I’m confused about those protesting the Supreme Court decision to do away with affirmative action in higher education. Are they saying, “We are not smart enough and don’t care enough to study and make it on our own, so we should get into college because of our skin color, rather than our brains”? Just wondering.