LETTER: Afghanistan pullout rekindles memories of Saigon

Afghans gather property, left behind by victims of a deadly explosion that struck a protest march by ethnic Hazaras, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, July 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

As we withdraw from Afghanistan, history will repeat itself. Being a combat Marine veteran of Vietnam, I remember April 30, 1975. That was the day North Vietnamese tanks overran the South Vietnamese capital city of Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City). Much sadness overcame me as I thought about the waste of lives of friends who died there.

Now as the United States “bugs out” of Afghanistan, it will be only a matter of time before the Taliban roll into Kabul and declares a new regime. America’s new “longest war” will be over, and more veterans will now ponder a new waste of American of lives.