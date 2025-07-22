LETTER: AG Aaron Ford loves his lawsuits

It appears that Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is sue-happy. Every time President Donald Trump takes a breath, our the illustrious Mr. Ford files a lawsuit. Lawsuits cost time and money. Who exactly is paying for all these superfluous suits? Shouldn’t his time be spent helping make life in Nevada better for everyone rather than playing politics?

We know Mr. Ford hates our president, but enough is enough. I understand that Mr. Ford will be running for governor next time around. Is this who we want running our beautiful state?

Now Mr. Ford wants Congress to pass a bill forcing ICE agent to remove their masks. These poor guys are doing the job they were hired for. They are performing a job that the American public voted for in November. Removing their masks will subject them to danger from the gangs they are arresting. Is that what Mr. Ford wants? To place them and their families in danger?

How about protecting the ICE agents rather than the criminals they are arresting. The election is over. Mr. Trump will be our president for the next three and a half years. Grow up and live with it.