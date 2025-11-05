LETTER: AG Ford with another lawsuit

As usual, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is jumping on the bandwagon with other democratic AGs, this time suing Donald Trump and the federal government over SNAP benefit payouts. Once again, he is suing the wrong people.

This lawsuit should be directed at the people blocking the reopening of the government, namely Chuck Schumer and senators such as Jacky Rosen, who spout the lame argument that they should be able to add $1.5 trillion in extras to a clean continuing resolution because it’s for health care. And they want to extend the Affordable Care Act, which has been a dismal failure.

Sen. Schumer made his demands so egregious in order to provide a reduction scenario that he thinks will allow him to get half of what he’s asking to reopen the government or he’ll be able to blame the Republicans. Holding America hostage is despicable, and we can’t let Sens. Schumer and Rosen get away with it.