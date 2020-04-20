LETTER: Air pollution and the coronavirus

NIAID-RML via AP

Not to diminish the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the April 11 letter to the editor on air pollution made me chuckle.

First: People don’t live outdoors. They live indoors at least 90 percent of their lives. Rather than advocating for outdoor air quality, why not examine the indoor air quality and report on those results, too. Even a cursory review of the studies claim that the air we breathe indoors is many times worse than the air outdoors.

Second: As environmentalists look at the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, they are still channeling Rahm Emmanuel’s quote that it would be a terrible thing to waste.