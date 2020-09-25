LETTER: Airlines want another federal bailout

AP Photo/David Goldman, File

These are some thoughts regarding the airline CEOs visiting the White House begging for funds to bail them out.

This is a good time to broker a deal but with certain stipulations. They need to make changes and get back to where flying was a comfortable event. Having flown more than a million miles for business, I know how pleasant it was to fly.

Get rid of the fees when a change is necessary to a booked flight. Get rid of having to pay a fee for selecting a seat of your choice. Get rid of the fees to take along a checked bag. Provide a meal on flights more than four hours in length. Reposition the spacing and size of the seats so you can enjoy the flight.

If Congress provides the bailout without concessions, next we all will be paying a fee to use the restrooms on board.