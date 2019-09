(Ibaa News Agency via AP)

Al-Qaida has issued a new call to attack U.S. military assets (Thursday Review-Journal). Where is the condemnation from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or any U.S. (or foreign) Muslim leader? Why aren’t the Democratic news outlets clamoring for such a response? Isn’t the lack of comment a tacit approval?

Before 9/11 we thought we could ignore such threats. I guess we haven’t learned.