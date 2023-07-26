LETTER: Aldean song causes controversy

Jason Aldean performs onstage during CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images/TNS)

The left claims the Jason Aldean song “Try That In a Small Town” is racist. Let’s look at some facts.

In a small town, if you riot, destroy property and start cars on fire, you’re going to jail. In a big city such as New York, you’re called an activist and might even get a payout from the city. Advantage, small town.

In a small town, if you spit on a cop, you’re going to jail. In the city, you are hailed as a hero for supporting social justice and celebrated on CNN and MSNBC. Advantage, small town.

In a small town, if you defecate on the street and do drugs in plain view, you’re going to jail. In the big city, you’re handed a check and drug paraphernalia. Advantage, small town.

This song would strike you as being “racist” or a “lynching anthem” only if you wake up every morning and view every human event you see through a prism of “social justice.” The people who make this claim are psychotic, and they are uneducated as to the way most of America lives. That America believes in fairness, justice and being kind to your neighbors — and they hail Mr. Aldean’s song as a tribute to their way of life, whether they be Black, Brown or white. Time to move to a small town.