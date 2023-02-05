LETTER: Alec Baldwin faces criminal charges

9mm pistol gun and bullets strewn on the table

Excellent commentary by Susan Estrich in Tuesday’s Review-Journal (“The criminal charges against Alec Baldwin.”)

As an ardent supporter of the Second Amendment, I believe there is no excuse for the unsafe handling of a firearm. The onus is always on the recipient of a firearm to assure the firearm is unloaded. Not being familiar with the particular firearm handed to you is no excuse for not determining if it loaded. One can always ask how to examine the weapon.

To answer Ms. Estrich’s question at the end of her essay, not only did Mr. Baldwin fail to make a safe gun examination, but all who handled the firearm in this fatality also did not assure the firearm did not contain live ammunition. They should all be made to answer for their carelessness.