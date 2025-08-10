100°F
Letters

LETTER: All burned up

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Staffing bill aims at the wrong target
Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: School safety and bureaucratic red tape
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The left loses its grasp of reality when it comes to Donald Trump
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: What is it with Democrats and Planned Parenthood?
Kathryn Buffington-Lacey Henderson
August 9, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In his Wednesday column, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks talks about taking a quiz in high school history, but he seems to have completely flunked geography (“Why California has wildfires, but Georgia doesn’t”). Does he not think the difference between George’s wet climate and California’s much drier weather impacts wildfires?

Mr. Joecks also expects us to believe that all the citizens of Georgia are conducting controlled burns on their private properties because most of their state is privately owned? This is an example of the manipulation of data. Obviously, he found data on the number of prescribed burns in Georgia on private lands, and he’s trying to make something out of nothing.

