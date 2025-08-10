LETTER: All burned up

In his Wednesday column, the Review-Journal’s Victor Joecks talks about taking a quiz in high school history, but he seems to have completely flunked geography (“Why California has wildfires, but Georgia doesn’t”). Does he not think the difference between George’s wet climate and California’s much drier weather impacts wildfires?

Mr. Joecks also expects us to believe that all the citizens of Georgia are conducting controlled burns on their private properties because most of their state is privately owned? This is an example of the manipulation of data. Obviously, he found data on the number of prescribed burns in Georgia on private lands, and he’s trying to make something out of nothing.