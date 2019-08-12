89°F
Letters

LETTER: All hail King Trump

Morton Friedlander Las Vegas
August 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s tweet from Tuesday as reported in your Washington Report: “Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign …”

Would somebody please point out to him that kings reign and presidents serve. Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to understand the significance of the difference.

Wouldn’t it be nice if he stopped looking for somebody else to blame for everything that happens?

