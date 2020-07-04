91°F
Letters

LETTER: All hail the Nevada Office of Mask Enforcement

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
July 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2020 - 10:01 pm

Despite the dire projections involving the state budget, with some predicting a $1.3 billion shortfall for the coming fiscal year, how long will it be before Gov. Steve Sisolak establishes a new agency called the Nevada Office of Mask Enforcement? After all, never let a crisis, real or exaggerated, go to waste. Then the governor can send his army of bureaucrats out in the public to threaten and fine ordinary citizens for not wearing a mask. Well, I guess that is one way of shoring up a budget shortfall.

