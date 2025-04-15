74°F
Letters

LETTER: All is well! Remain calm!

The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
David Baker Las Vegas
April 14, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

There are about 195 nations on Earth. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicates that 50 of them have reached out to negotiate more equitable trade agreements since April 2 when the tariff policy was announced. Imagine what can be achieved if we give it a few more weeks. The Chicken Little parade in Washington and down Wall Street is, at best, premature and, at worst, fear-mongering by political prevaricators. The sky is not falling.

