LETTER: All is well! Remain calm!

There are about 195 nations on Earth. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicates that 50 of them have reached out to negotiate more equitable trade agreements since April 2 when the tariff policy was announced. Imagine what can be achieved if we give it a few more weeks. The Chicken Little parade in Washington and down Wall Street is, at best, premature and, at worst, fear-mongering by political prevaricators. The sky is not falling.