Letters

LETTER: All seniors should be at the front of the line for COVID shots

David Bacchetti Las Vegas
January 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
After hearing Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Wednesday’s news conference, I continue to fail to understand how the 65-74 age group is not part of Tier 2 vaccine distribution. Younger folks, when they get the virus, get sick for two weeks then go back to work. I am 70, diabetic and with atrial fibrilation. When I get it — or someone like me gets it — we die.

It’s insulting that the government thinks inmates should get the vaccine before me. That’s absurd.

