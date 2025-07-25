91°F
Letters

LETTER: All sounds familiar

Merrick Garland when he was U.S. attorney general. The Associated Press file
Don Perry Las Vegas
July 24, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

The Democratic Party was in power for four years. It had complete control of the Epstein files (Merrick Garland was attorney general). The Democrats threw everything in the book to keep Donald Trump out of office. I’m completely convinced that if any evidence existed — no matter how remote, no matter how minuscule — they would have used it.

The rally cry for the Democrats is now “Epstein, Epstein.” It’s starting to sound like “Russia, Russia” all over again — and we all know how true that was.

