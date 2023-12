Shohei Ohtani reacts after swinging at a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

In response to your Sunday article, “Ohtani, Dodgers smash record deal”:

This record-breaking contract is obscene. Teaching for the Clark County School District with a Ph.D from M.I.T., I would have to work 10,000 years to match 10 seasons of this athlete playing a game for children.

That’s almost the entirety of the Holocene epoch.

The $700 million figure just does not square with any sane nation’s priorities or values.