LETTER: Alleged CEO killer faces terrorism charges

I fail to understand why Luigi Mangione is being charged with terrorism (Thursday Review-Journal). If any John Doe kills Jane Doe, does he get charged with terrorism or just murder? Why is this murder more important than other murders? Why the federal charges, unlike in most murders? The use of a ghost gun is not important. The fact that he is a murder suspect is the important fact. Let’s focus on the murders, all the murders. Let’s make all murders just as important.