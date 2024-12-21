49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Alleged CEO killer faces terrorism charges

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada should up the penalties for animal cruelty
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Biden and the IG reports
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: Which Trump should we listen to?
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Sharel Arfa Henderson
December 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I fail to understand why Luigi Mangione is being charged with terrorism (Thursday Review-Journal). If any John Doe kills Jane Doe, does he get charged with terrorism or just murder? Why is this murder more important than other murders? Why the federal charges, unlike in most murders? The use of a ghost gun is not important. The fact that he is a murder suspect is the important fact. Let’s focus on the murders, all the murders. Let’s make all murders just as important.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada
LETTER: Steven Horsford, fiscal hawk?
Kirk Rowe Las Vegas

Now a member of the Department of Government Efficiency caucus, where has he been for the past four years?

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
LETTER: Aaron Ford gets ahead of himself
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Telegraphing political ambition — as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has done — is a glaring warning to the electorate that the governor’s mansion is only a stepping stone to even higher office.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Trump, Obama and deportations
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics, Mr. Obama focused his attention on the interior of the country, where illegals had been living for 10 to 20 years. Mr. Trump, however, focused his enforcement on recent arrivals, which included a higher percentage of criminal offenders.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Mandel Ngan/P ...
LETTER: Political violence is bad, but …
John Macdonald Las Vegas

I agree with the Sunday column by Victor Joecks decrying political violence. He ignores, however, this country was founded on political violence.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/File
LETTER: The tragic death of Brandon Durham
Jimmy Gomes Las Vegas

If there were ever a case where discrimination is not a factor, it is this one. Stop reaching for the easy way out and the path to easy money.

MORE STORIES