LETTER: Amendment needed to prevent impeached presidents from running again.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

I’d like to suggest that, after we sweep all of the duplicitous Republicans out of Congress this fall, someone (anyone!) draft and propose a constitutional amendment to prohibit a president who has been impeached by the House from sitting in the Oval Office for a second term. This would be regardless of the Senate’s failure to convict, ensuring that the effects of proven corruption not be allowed to propagate, despite extreme partisanship.

The enormous waste of time and money being directed toward the upcoming presidential campaign is a completely unnecessary disgrace and would have been an embarrassing non-starter for anyone other than President Donald Trump. I’d suggest a name for such a constitutional amendment: The Lame (Donald) Duck Amendment. Sorry, Mr. Disney.