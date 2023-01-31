LETTER: America and aid to Ukraine

Mariana Sombil sings a Ukrainian hymn during a protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I was amazed at how tone-deaf your editorial last week on Ukraine appeared to be. The war in Ukraine is our last stand for democracy in Eastern Europe. If anything, our hesitancy to send better weapons of war to the Ukrainian people should have been seen as a weakness in support of self-determination for the people of Ukraine.

Of course, we would all like this war to go away. But if we are not the beacon for democratic principles for the world, then we have lost our compass.