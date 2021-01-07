LETTER: America can no longer say it won’t happen here

A protestor is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

I grew up without grandparents because they were all gassed to death in Nazi concentration camps.

Watching the people who stormed the capital Wednesday after encouragement by Donald J. Trump, in the last vestiges of his presidency, was a disgrace and a defilement of all that is good in this nation we call the United States of America.

It’s time for Trump supporters to recognize a new administration and avoid going down a road that could lead to chaos and destruction similar to what my parents survived during World War II. Don’t say it couldn’t happen again. Look at Cambodia and Rwanda and so many other countries in subsequent years. We can no longer say we are above that. Obviously, we’re not.