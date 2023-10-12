LETTER: America has massive debt because taxes are too low

Concerning recent letters about America’s debt:

Our taxes are too low. The Republicans keep lowering them but have nothing to replace the revenue with. Americans want everything cheap. When I came to the states in the 1960s, federal income taxes were 50 percent on anything more than $200,000. Corporate taxes were 35 percent or higher. Now they’re 20 percent. How do you expect to make up the difference?

People retire every day, and the debt keeps growing. Quit giving the rich and corporations tax breaks. It’s ludicrous. Better yet, eliminate tax breaks.