LETTER: America is $37 trillion in debt

I understand, to some degree, that many on the left will automatically hate everything that President Donald Trump and his team do from now until the end of his term — whether or not what he does actually makes sense. We as Americans should, however, be able to agree on one thing: We are bankrupt. Our country has no money.

Every check written, including entitlement checks, is followed by an IOU that someone places in a vault, along with all the other IOUs. What we do have, however, is an open marker to take as much money as we want and to use our borrowed printing press to print the money we don’t have.

We must understand that we are poor. We must now cut back. We cannot have everything we want. We must decide what is important and necessary and what we can all live without. It is up to us to voice this concern to our elected officials and support what Mr. Trump, Elon Musk, et al. are attempting to do. They wish to get our finances in order. Why in the world would anyone be opposed to that at this stage? Time to act.